israel’s war on children

These are the photos that Israel does not want the world to see. These cowardly monsters are only brave enough to attack children and to make matters worse, he picks on an already injured one.

Hitler was a saint compared to what Netanyahu is doing. For years they said, don’t forget what the Germans did to the Jews, so it will never happen again. Little did we expect the Israeli Jews that were rescued to be worse than Hitler ever was.

The US condones and supports Israel’s crimes against humanity, which makes them just as bad or even worse.