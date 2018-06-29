Seth J. Frantzman

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN

You’d think it was a major event in US history. “Them against the world,” CNN claimed after a UN resolution condemning Israeli settlements passed with a US veto. It changed the headline soon after. “Obama has made it clear that he’s a Jew hating, anti-Semite. He likes Jews who are his friends but not Jews in general…Obama is sticking it to the Jewish state of Israel” Morton A Klien, head of the Zionist Organization of America, was quoted in the New York Post.

What was it?

The United States abstained from a vote condemning Israel’s settlements in the West Bank. in UN resolution 2334. The US didn’t support it, but by abstaining it allowed it to pass 14-0 at the UNSC. A quiet goodbye from the Obama administration which was so-often frustrated in their attempts to deal with Israel, and frustrated in general in…