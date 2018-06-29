Fake Chemical Attack Imminent 29 Friday Jun 2018 Posted by friendsofsyria in Chemical weapons, Jihadists ≈ 1 Comment Tagsal qaeda, Al Qaeda White Helmets, Al-Nusra, Chemical weapons, Donald Trump, fake chemica attack, FSA, Idleb, ISIS, syria, USA Rate this:Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
James Graham said:
Reckon they will do and say anything now to undermine the Liberation of Daraa Celebrations. So, all hands to the tiller and drown the regime change propagandists out. All Hail Assad, Unity, Freedom, Socialism.
LikeLike