British Air Force Attacks SAA in an act of WAR

BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:50 A.M.) – The British Royal Air Force bombed the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and their allies in southeast Syria last month, the Sunday Times reported this morning.

According to the Sunday Times report, A Royal Air Force Typhoon fighter jet dropped a 500 pound laser-guided bomb on the Syrian Armed Forces near the Syrian-Jordanian border last month.

“As an act of collective self-defense, RAF Typhoons … dropped a single [bomb] on the position, which successfully removed the threat to our coalition partners,” Britain’s Ministry of Defense said in a statement, as quoted by the Sunday Times.

One Syrian Arab Army officer was killed as a result of the attack, the report added.

The British Ministry of Defence called the attack on the Syrian Armed Forces a “wholly proportionate response”, as they viewed it as a threat to their forces in southeast Syria.

