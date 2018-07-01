Hundreds of families in Ebtaa town in Daraa countryside held a popular rally to welcome the Syrian Army and support it in its war against terrorist organisations.

(AhlulBayt News Agency) – Hundreds of families in Ebtaa town in Daraa countryside held a popular rally to welcome the Syrian Army and support it in its war against terrorist organisations.

The town has joined the reconciliation as the militants of the town handed over their arms, which included ammunition and moderate and light weapons, to the Syrian Army in preparation to have their legal status settled.

SANA’s war correspondent said that information indicating that militants in towns of Taiba, Saida, Umm al-Mayazen and Naseib in the eastern and southeastern countryside of Daraa agreed to hand over their weapons to the Syrian Arab Army and join reconciliation.