Damascus, SANA – Syria calls on Syrian citizens forced by war and terrorist attacks to leave the country to return to their homeland after the liberation of the majority of areas which were under terrorists’ control.

Speaking to SANA, an official source at the Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said that the Syrian state calls upon Syrian citizens who were forced by war and terrorist attacks to leave the country to return home in light of the successive achievements of the Syrian Arab Army and the liberation of many areas from terrorism, whether by military operations or reconciliations, which led to the return of many internally-displaced people to their liberated villages and areas.

The source added that as it affirms that it is responsible for its citizens’ security and safety and providing their needs to have a decent life, the Syrian government stresses the need for humanitarian organizations and the international community to shoulder their responsibilities in this regard and contribute to providing the requirements for the voluntary return of Syrian citizens to their country.

Syria stresses that the international community and international organizations who pretend to care about the interest of the Syrian people are also called upon to lift the unilateral coercive measures imposed on the Syrian people, the source said, stressing that these measures were an additional reason for the Syrians to leave their country in search of decent life.

The source concluded by saying that the Syrian government and people are now unifying their efforts to remove the effects of the terrorist war that targeted Syria, stressing that the reconstruction of Syria will be by the hands of the Syrians themselves.

Manar al-Freih / Hazem Sabbagh

