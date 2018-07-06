Israeli forces attack Syrian military near occupied Golan Heights

BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:20 P.M.) – The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) fired retaliatory missiles towards the positions of the pro-government National Defense Forces (NDF) in the Al-Quneitra Governorate this afternoon.

According to an NDF source, the IDF struck their positions near the government stronghold of Khan ‘Arnabeh, causing material damage to an outpost.

The Israeli Defense Forces’ attack on the pro-government troops was allegedly carried out in retaliation for a mortar shell landing inside the occupied Golan Heights.

The NDF source said that the Syrian military did to fire any mortar shells into the occupied Golan Heights.

Israel holds the Syrian government forces solely responsible for any missiles or mortar/artillery shells that enter the occupied Golan Heights region.

