From Brett Macdonald on a thread discussing how Russia is being blamed for 2 Brits coming down with “Novichok syndrome”. As I keep saying, can’t even make this shit up…only they can…

Brett: “This whole chemical thing gets even murkier, when one considers what the British government did at the OPCW a week ago. Using their majority of aligned countries represented there, they pushed through a new rule whereby the OPCW can assign blame to a country for an alleged chemical attack. Quite simply, they are turning the OPCW into a voting station whereby the countries will vote in their political blocks to adjudicate blame.



While Russia is rejecting this new rule they’ve just imposed, this will probably become the new test case where the Western majority in the OPCW will be used to assign guilt to Russia. Russia will probably withdraw from the OPCW, but Britain will have managed to score the political points they set out to…



A prime example how how this new rule will be used as a political tool, is to look at what recently happened in Syria. The Western-funded “White Helmets” claimed that the Assad government used chemicals against civilians, using a video they’d made as ‘evidence’.



The FUKUS (France, UK & US) wasted no time in firing cruise missiles at Syria.

Then Russia and Syria produced 18 of the people that were in the White Helmets video and took them all to the OPCW offices at the Hague. There they each testified (all in good health) that no chemical weapons attack took place at all.



The FUKUS boycotted that sitting at the OPCW, even though the very people in the White Helmets video were all there testifying, including a young boy who was the ‘star’ of the White Helemts show in their video…



So what has happened now, is that they’re reducing the OPCW from an investigative body, into a political tool, that will simply vote in their respective blocks to assign blame, where the burden of proof is no-longer needed.



Julian Assange calls this form of political warfare “Lawfare”…”