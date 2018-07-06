Syrian Army officer released after 4 years of captivity in Daraa

06 Friday Jul 2018

By Zen Adra

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (12:15 P.M.) – A Syrian Army officer who was captured 4 years ago by rebel fighters in Daaraa has been finally released as the government forces continue a full-scale military operation to recapture the southern province.

Lieutenant colonel Tharwan Saeed was taken captive while fighting rebel groups in Daraa more than 4 years ago. He was finally released in an exchange of prisoners between the Syrian Army and insurgent groups.

Lt.Colonel Saedd was received by his family and friends upon arriving at his hometown of Al-Bahluliyah of Latakia countryside.

Meanwhile, more rebel-held towns and villages continue to fall to the Syrian Army in east and south Daraa countryside.

Yesterday, the government forces, supported by heavy airstrikes, managed to recapture Al-Naimah town east of the provincial capital after fierce clashes with the FSA brigades.

