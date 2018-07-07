Breaking: Russia’s Hmeymim Airbase comes under heavy attack again

BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 A.M.) – For the second straight night, Russia’s Hmeymim Airport has come under attack by armed drones.

According to a local field source in the coastal city of Jableh, several armed drones targeted the Hmeymim Airbase’s northeastern perimeter, prompting the Russian air defence to activate its warning sirens.

Once the sirens were activated, the Russian air defense reportedly intercepted the armed drones before they could hit any targets inside the Hmeymim Airbase or its vicinity.

The field source informed Al-Masdar that the armed drones originated from the Jisr Al-Shughour District of southwest Idlib.

Jisr Al-Shughour is the same place that the Russian Aerospace Forces have been heavily bombing over the last 24 hours.

Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) are currently in control of Jisr Al-Shughour, making this part of Idlib a serious concern for the Russian military and Syrian Arab Army (SAA).

The Russian military has accused both Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the Turkestan Islamic Party of carrying out these attacks on the Hmeymim Airbase.

