Tags
Donald Trump, Hilary Clinton, Iran, iraq, NATO, Obama, syria, USA
Janice Kortkamp
One of many reasons Americans should be demonstrating against our wars…debt.
1/3rd of our nation’s debt is from the “credit card” wars since 9/11. And Iran is next on the list.
Think of it this way: if you bought a tv for $2500, and made the minimum payment on that debt, it would take 28 years to pay it off. The final total you paid for that tv would be $8397. (Link in comments below)
The cost of the post 9/11 wars – proven to have been based on lies actually – is $5.6 trillion. That is all debt btw.
So, in addition to leaving several countries in chaos, about 2,000,000 people dead, well over 10,000,000 displaced causing the refugee crisis, and more terrorists now than ever before who are more powerful and widely dispersed than ever before…as well as the needless sacrifices of thousands of our own sons and daughters…
We have enslaved our children, their children, their children’s children etc for multiple generations to come to unpayable debt.
It’s time, way way past time, to get really angry about all this madness.
Excerpt:
“During prior wars, the United States adjusted its budget accordingly by, among other options, raising taxes to pay for its conflicts. Not so since 2001, when President George W. Bush launched the ‘Global War on Terror.’ Instead, the country has accumulated a staggering amount of debt. Even if Washington stopped spending on its wars tomorrow, it will still, thanks to those conflicts, owe more than $8 trillion in interest alone by the 2050s.”