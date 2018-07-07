Janice Kortkamp

One of many reasons Americans should be demonstrating against our wars…debt.

1/3rd of our nation’s debt is from the “credit card” wars since 9/11. And Iran is next on the list.

Think of it this way: if you bought a tv for $2500, and made the minimum payment on that debt, it would take 28 years to pay it off. The final total you paid for that tv would be $8397. (Link in comments below)