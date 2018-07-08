It is a War Crime to Give Support and Arms to Terrorist Groups. As we have seen African leaders charged with less. The US has given support to terrorists, that have raped, beheaded and murdered innocent civilians and are responsible for deaths of over 500,000 people in Syria alone.

An International Law is a law for everyone or for none, it is about time anyone that breaks international law pays the price. There seems to be some countries that think they are above International Law and it is time the name of the Law is for all and not the few.

Below are Africans that have faced the criminal courts, of which some have been convicted and others dismissed, through lack of evidence.

All of these men have been charged with less than the crimes that the US and Israel have been committing over the past few years and continue to, while the ICC turns a blind eye.

Laurent Gbagbo

He is former president of Ivory Coast. His trial started on January 28, 2016 and is set to last for the next three to four years. He is the first former president to go on trial at the court. He is accused of using the military and armed supporters to commit rape, murder and other heinous crimes. At least 3,000 people were killed in the post-election violence that rocked the West African Nation from 2010. The violence was sparked off after he rejected presidential election results and declared himself the winner, against current president, Alassane Ouattara.

Omar al-Bashir

He is the current president of Sudan. He was indicted on March 4, 2009 for crimes committed in the Darfur War in Western Sudan. The court wants to try him for ten counts of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes committed during the Darfur War in Western Sudan. The war started in 2003, after Sudan Liberation Army and Justice and Equality Movement rebel group took up arms to protest against marginalisation from the government. Sudan armed forces and Janjaweed militia attacked villages as they battled the rebels. More than 400,000 people have been killed and more than 2.5 million displaced. More than 400 villages were burnt and completely destroyed.

Charles Taylor

He is a former president of Liberia, who served from August 2, 1997 to August 11 2003. He was convicted by The ICC for helping rebels commit war crimes in neighbouring Sierra Leone. His trial started in June 2007, in The Hague. He was convicted on 11 charges that included rape, murder, terrorism and use of child soldiers by the Revolutionary United Front rebels in Sierra Leone. The civil war started in 1991 and ended in 2002. At least 50,000 people died and many others had their limbs chopped off by the rebels. He was sentenced to 50 years in jail in May 2012. He is serving his jail-term in The United Kingdom.

Uhuru Kenyatta

He is Kenya’s fourth president. He was charged for crimes against humanity that included forcible displacement of people, rape and murder. They were committed during post-election violence in the east African nation from December 2007 to February 2008. At least 1,200 people were killed and more than 600,000 others displaced. Kenyatta was in the ruling Party of National Unity-led government that won a hotly contested presidential election against Orange Democratic Movement, then opposition party. He is the first sitting president to appear before The Hague-based court. His trial started on October 7, 2014. The case was dropped in December 2015 due to lack of evidence.

William Samoei Ruto

He is Kenya’s Deputy-President. He was charged with murder, deportation and persecution during Kenya’s post-poll violence from December 2007 to February 2008. Ruto was a top leader in Orange Democratic Movement, the opposition party that disputed the presidential election results in 2007. He started his trial in September 2013. The International Criminal Court terminated his trial in April 2016 for lack of sufficient evidence to convict him.

Jean-Pierre Bemba Gombo

He is a politician in Democratic Republic of Congo. Bemba was one of the four Vice-presidents in the transitional government that led the nation from July 17 2003 to December 2006. He was convicted on March 21, 2016 two counts of crimes against humanity (murder and rape) and three counts of war crimes (pillaging, rape and murder) in the Central African Republic, between 2002 and 2003. The court found him guilty of the crimes of war that were committed by his private militia group, Movement for the Liberation of Congo that consisted of about 1,500 men.

Abdel Raheem Muhammad Hussein

He is former Minister of Defence in Sudan, currently the governor of Khartoum State. The International Criminal Court issued his warrant of arrest in February 2012 for crimes committed during the Darfur War, from August 2003 to March 2004. During Hussein’s tenure as Minister of Defence, the Sudan military backed by the Janjaweed militia committed war crimes against non-Arab Sudanese in the region. He was President Omar-al Bashir’s representative to the region and was high in the chain of command for the nation’s military actions during the war. He is wanted for 20 counts of crimes against humanity that include rape and persecution and 21 of war crimes that include murder and attacks on unarmed civilians.

Charles Ble Goude

He is a former Minister of Youth of Ivory Coast and was a close ally of former President Laurent Gbagbo. Goude was arrested on January 17, 2013 in Ghana. Four days later, he was indicted of crimes against humanity which included murder, rape, persecution, forcible displacement of people and other heinous crimes. During the post-poll violence that followed after Gbagbo’s refusal to concede defeat in presidential elections in November 2010, Goude was leader of the Young Patriots, a youthful group that was supporting the former president. Prosecutors said that he commanded men who carried out murder, mass rapes and burned alive hundreds of unarmed civilians.

If the International Criminal Court doesn’t treat every country’s leaders the same, then it should be disbanded.

We the people, are fed up of the US and Israel committing crimes against humanity around the world and getting away with it.

FOS/JLC