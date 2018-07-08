Experts stress US troops should leave Syria

As Syria, along with Russia, strongly opposes the presence of American troops in Syria, the world also is once again looking into the legality of Pentagon’s deployments in the country.

“US troops shouldn’t be in Syria. They’ve got no United Nations’ mandate. They’ve got no mandate from the Congress and does it benefit the United States?” Tony Gosling, an investigative journalist, told Press TV on Friday.

“It’s time for the Americans to leave Syria,” Gosling added, underlining Russians’ statements that the deployment of American troops in Syria is illegal under international law.

The United States does not have any mandate from the United Nations or even from the Congress to have a military presence in Syria, he emphasised.

