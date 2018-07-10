BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:30 P.M.) – The Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman recently toured the occupied Golan Heights to inspect the IDF soldiers in the region and observe the ongoing situation in southwest Syria

During his tour, Lieberman addressed several journalists about the situation at the border and what it means for the future of Syria and Israel.

Lieberman specifically told the reporters that Israel will not tolerate any border violations along the Golan Heights’ buffer zone.

“Any Syrian soldier who will be in the buffer zone risks his life,” Lieberman told reporters.

Asked by a reporter if he anticipated a time when the Al-Quneitra crossing would be reopened under the U.N.-monitored armistice between Israel and Syria, and whether the two old enemies could establish “some kind of relationship”, Lieberman said: “I reckon we are a long way from that, but we are not ruling out anything.”

However, Lieberman was far more aggressive when it came to the topic of Iran along their border and what it means for Israel.

“We are identifying elements affiliated with the (Iranian-Shiite) axis trying to establish terror infrastructure in the Golan under the auspices of the Syrian regime. This is unacceptable, and we’ll act against any terror infrastructure we’ll identify here,” Lieberman said.

“We consider the (Syrian) regime responsible, and it will pay the price for cooperating with the axis organizations.”

Lieberman’s statements come just 24 hours after an Iranian military commander said that the IRGC is currently in Al-Quneitra and preparing for a showdown with Israel.

