Germany will not join Trump’s coalition to attack Syria

12 Thursday Jul 2018

Posted by in Syrian news

Leave a comment

Tags

, , , ,

By Leith Aboufadel

BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:05 P.M.) – German Chancellor Angela Merkel stated, today, that his nation will not join U.S. President Donald Trump’s coalition to bomb Syria.

Merkel began her address by stating the “whole spectrum of measures must be considered on Syria,” adding that German forces will not be taking part in the U.S.’ attack.

“It is important to show unity on Syria,” Merkel continued, adding that she believed it was ‘obvious’ the Syrian government had not destroyed its chemical weapons.

Merkel’s statement was released shortly before French President Emmanuel Macron stated that his nation had proof Assad was behind the chemical weapons attack on Douma.

source

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s