Israel strikes Syrian army positions near Golan Heights, vows to ‘decisively protect sovereignty’

Several missiles launched by Israeli aircraft have struck Syrian army positions in the Quneitra Governorate near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, in what the IDF called a retaliation for an earlier drone infiltration.

The attack caused “limited damage” at some of the army positions in the vicinity of the towns of Hader and Tell Kurum, the Syrian Arab News Agency reported, providing no further details of the incident.

The IDF soon confirmed targeting sites in Syria, claiming it was their response to a drone infiltration earlier on Wednesday.

“The IDF targeted three military posts in Syria in response to the infiltration of the Syrian UAV into Israel that was intercepted by the IDF earlier today,” the IDF said, posting footage of the strikes. “The IDF will continue to operate determinedly and decisively against any attempts to hurt Israeli civilians and breaches of Israeli sovereignty.”

Noting that the Israeli military is prepared for many different scenarios, the army stressed that it holds the Syrian government “accountable for the actions carried out in its territory and warns it from further action against Israeli forces.”

Earlier on Wednesday, the IDF used a Patriot missile to take down a surveillance drone that allegedly penetrated some 10km deep into the airspace over the occupied Golan. A similar engagement was witnessed on June 24.

Israel has intensified its bombing of military infrastructure in Syria over the last couple of months, despite the conflict winding down, with terrorists and extremist militants controlling ever-decreasing swathes of land and so-called ‘moderates’ joining the state-wide reconciliation process in growing numbers.

Read more

Arguing that the Iranian presence in the Arab Republic and its strong foothold on its borders jeopardizes national security, Israel reserved the right to strike Iran-affiliated targets and weapons shipments destined for Hezbollah.

“We won’t take action against the Assad regime, and you get the Iranians out,” Benjamin Netanyahu allegedly told Vladimir Putin during a meeting in Moscow on Wednesday, adding that Israel will continue to protect its border from air and land.

While the IDF does not comment on every engagement on its neighbor’s territory, previously acknowledged targets by Israel in Syria included weapons storage facilities, logistics sites, and intelligence centers.

READ MORE: Israel vows ‘harsh response’ if Syrian troops enter demilitarized zone on Golan Heights

The government of Bashar Assad views the Israeli hostility as a violation of the nation’s sovereignty, arguing that strikes only help the terrorists on the ground. Damascus also repeatedly denied that the Iranian military has any significant presence in Syria, noting that only the Islamic Republic’s military advisers are currently present on the ground.

source