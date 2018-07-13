Some reports are stating 54 civilians now believed to have been murdered in latest US Coalition air-strike in Deir Ezzor countryside…. so much for Trump and his hollow statements.

Deir Ezzor, SANA- At least 30 civilians were martyred in a new massacre committed by the US-led international coalition on al-Boukamal countryside in Deir Ezzor.

Civil sources told SANA that the warplanes of the US-led coalition on Friday after midnight launched intensive airstrikes on the towns of al-Baghouz Fowqani and al-Souseh on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River in a- Boukamal countryside, claiming the lives of 30 civilians, injuring scores more, mostly children and women.