Israel to ease Israeli settlers’ gun ownership restrictions

The Palestinian Liberation Organization’s (PLO) National Office for the Defense of Land and Resistance of Settlement said on Saturday that the Israeli government provides full support for illegal settlement outposts and for settlers’ gun ownership.

According to the office’s weekly report on Israeli settlement activities, a number of Israeli ministries and government agencies have been allocating hundreds of millions of shekels to support the construction of illegal settlement areas as well as settlement outposts.

The report confirmed the extent of the Israeli government’s involvement in the “theft” of Palestinian land and the hate crimes carried out by Israeli settlers towards Palestinians and their private property.

The Israeli government plans to ease restrictions on Israeli settler’s gun ownership in the near future through legal changes that would make all Israeli citizens with firearms training eligible for a gun permit.

The proposed changes would apply in particular to Israeli settlers living near Israel’s West Bank separation wall, which cuts through the Israeli-occupied West Bank.