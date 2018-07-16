A CNN insider claims that the network is run, quite literally, by the CIA in order to control the news the American public get to hear.

In a series of astonishing claims made to Victurus Libertas, an alleged CNN staffer has confirmed what former host and three-time Emmy award winning journalist Amber Lyon said in 2012 – namely that the U.S. Deep State force the network to publish and broadcast government propaganda.

According to the insider – NBC, Huffington Post, New York Times, Washington Post, and Fox are all infiltrated to some degree by the Central Intelligence Agency too.

Victuruslibertas.com reports:

These are the exact words of our source, “It’s been really bad. We have CIA folks here all the time now.”

Our insider says the CIA are mainly talking to Jake Tapper and Wolf Blitzer and Jeff Zucker. Our source says the CIA tells them what to say, and everyone is “so mad at this Vault 7 Assange person.”

According to our source, Vault 7 “let the cat out of the bag.”

Our source also says Tapper is scared of these guys. “He nods his head like a obedient dog, and then yells at us, and curses Assange,” according to our source.

Another interesting tidbit our source mentioned was that Tapper was talking about “droning” Assange.

Our source claims someone in the production crew for Don Lemon was heard saying that the “personalities” here may be exposed by Wikileaks, because the CIA has a very close relationship with all the “glamour folks” here.

The CIA runs the machine that creates the message. Folks, its no wonder Jake Tapper is scared. He is about to be exposed as a talking sock puppet for the clandestine services department of the Shadow Government.

News is dead. Let that sink in for a bit… The MSM News is DOA……What we have now is State Propaganda, and an Orwellian version of news. Not only can (and do) the CIA control the message, they can listen in via the delivery system.

The CIA is constitutionally forbidden to spy on Americans. They came out yesterday and swore on their pinkie finger they were not spying on the citizens. 24 hours later, Assange stated that there are 22,000 cases of CIA domestic spying just in the first 3-4 data dumps.

