Indonesian ISIS leader who led terrorist attacks in Malaysia has been killed in Syria

BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:30 P.M.) – An Indonesian Islamic State (ISIS) leader that helped carry out several terrorist attacks in Malaysia has been killed in Syria, the Malaysia daily Bernama reported today.

Citing a report from the Bukit Aman (federal police), Bernama stated that the Islamic State leader, Bahrum Naim, was killed in a drone attack in Syria during Ramadan.

The Malaysian federal police said that the 34 year old terrorist leader had planned several attacks on places of worship in 2015 before traveling to Syria.

Naim has also helped plan terrorist attacks in both Indonesia and Singapore, including a rocket attack plot on the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

The terrorist leader was also involved in the online recruitment for the Islamic State terror organisation.

source