Syrian government forces have found communications equipment made in the US and France, which were left behind by Daesh* fighters in al-Sukhneh Badia in the province of Homs, Syria’s SANA news agency reported.

The Syrian Arab Army has been conducting operations in Badia, clearing it of remnants of the Daesh terrorist group and preparing the region for civilians to return.

This is not the first time that Syrian media has reported that government forces have found Western-made arms and equipment in the possession of terrorists.

The latest such instance took place after the liberation of Douma, outside Damascus, when the Syrian army reportedly found chemical laboratories belonging to militants.

According to a statement made by the Russian Defence Ministry last week, militant labs for the production of chemical weapons had been stocked with equipment of European and North American origin.

