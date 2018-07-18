by Russell Bentley

“The Truth Shall Set Us All Free From the Lies of the neo-Nazi Ukraine Junta and Their US/EU/NATO Backers”

It seems hard to believe that the shooting down of MH-17 over the the Ukraine and Lugansk and Donbass with the lose of so many precious lives has yet another anniversary, the 4th in fact, is upon us without any conclusion to the investigation, and with no punishment being meted out to the real perpetrators – the fascist junta in Kiev, the cabal of Western governments who are funding and supporting this catastrophe (especially the US, UK, EU), and the UDF. Instead what masquerades as an independent investigation into the downing of MH-17 with its predetermined findings that Russia and her allies in Lugansk and Donbass did it, is still being repeated. It seems the perpetrators hope that Joseph Goebbels’s adage will become true – “If you tell a lie enough times, people will come to regard it as the truth.”

In the Fort-Rus essay entitled, “MH-17: Four Years On, Time For The Truth written by Russell Bentley, Bentley who has been on the ground serving in the army of liberation for Novorossiya , and as a source of information as to what is taking place in war zones like the Donbass, Luhansk,etc. and by examining the facts as to who was truly responsible for the downing of MH-17. Bentley’s investigation of the tragedy that unfolded over the skies of the Ukraine and his investigation led him to begin his essay by stating:

“MH-17 was a false flag operation, prepared, committed and covered up by the Kiev junta with the connivance of corrupt Western governments and media. But even a million lies cannot overcome truth, logic and physical evidence in the minds of reasonable and objective people. After four years of lies, the truth is still out there for anyone with the intelligence, integrity, and the human decency to want to find it. Here is the evidence, and the only realistic conclusion that can be drawn from it…”. In fact, Bentley points out clearly that the investigation was not a true investigation as”Real criminal investigations have standard protocols that are followed by all police and investigators, world-wide. These procedures have been basic investigation techniques for centuries. A real investigation first asks who had the motive, weapon and opportunity, and by “motive”, they first ask the simple phrase made famous by Cassius, 100 years B.C. – “Cui Bono?“

From this opening statement Bentley takes the reader on a fascinating discussion that could serve as the opening statement of a true criminal investigation, and not the utter rubbish that has been produced by the Kiev junta and their fascist friends abroad which thinking people are supposed to just swallow hook, line, and sinker. In fact, much of what he wrote would serve as an excellent opening statement to be read by a prosecutor at the war crimes trails that need to be held regarding all the crimes against humanity and war crimes carried out by the fascist Kiev junta and the UDF, as well as nearly all the political figures in the Obama regime and the regimes of the US vassal states who have been supporting this crisis.

What is perhaps most fascinating in Bentley investigation and findings is his demonstration that the heartless and cruel actions that involved the murder of everyone on MH-17 is reflected in the murderous and barbaric actions of the UDF and the Ukrainian junta since the beginning of this war. In the end, Bentley’s essay takes us all on criminal investigation that reveals the truth that the Ukraine junta, the UDF and her foreign supporters where behind this tragedy of flight MH-17 and not President Putin or the Russian Federation, or the freedom fighters in Novorossiya .

** All passages in quotations belong to the author Mr. Bentley.