Nusra’s second highest commander assassinated in Syria’s Idlib

18 Wednesday Jul 2018

Posted by in Syrian news

Leave a comment

Tags

, , , ,

By  Zen Adra

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (8:10 A.M.) – The second highest commander of al-Nusra group in Syria was assassinated by unidentified assailants in the northwestern province of Idlib.

Abdurrahman Attoun aka Abu Abdullah al-Shami, a senior commander who serves as the right hand of the organisation’s top leader Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, was shot dead by masked gunmen east of Maarat al-Numan town.

Tensions between the two jihadi groups have notably escalated recently when Nusra militants launched a massive crackdown on ISIS elements across Idlib province. In response, the self-proclaimed Islamic State stepped up its assassination attacks which targeted senior leaders as well as fighters.

source

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s