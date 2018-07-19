by Tom Duggan July 14 2018

Al-Bakamal Deir Ezzor is approximately 450 kilometres from Damascus. Deir Ezzor is the biggest city in East Syria.

Yesterday, on Friday July 13th, Black Friday, the United States airforce and coalition jets carried out an airstrike on two villages. These two villages are were approached during a ceasefire to change sides, to move away from the government and move towards to new Syrian Democratic Forces.

The Syrian Democratic Force is made up of YPG, remainder groups of Islamic State, Free Syrian Army, and other smaller terrorist groups. It is a brand, or if you like a name change. In the West, the YPG is classed as a terrorist group.

Through negotiations with Turkey and America, the YPG was outlawed. So this new brand of Syrian Defence Force is just a change of name for a newly formed terrorist group.

There was a ceasefire in place and the Americans broke it. Immediately after 54 people were killed and there were many, many casualties. The majority of these being children who were trapped under the rubble. Concrete rubble that had fallen on top of them. The rescue attempt was made to free casualties. At that precise time the SDF opened fire with artillery.

This is an ongoing problem in Deir Ezzor. The Americans with all intent and purpose have said that they wish to pull out of Syria. Well, they are not, this is a lie. They are operating a clandestine war inside Syria that mainstream media are refusing to acknowledge or even report.

So my thoughts today are with the 54 dead people and the children injured.

Meanwhile President Trump is on his grand tour of Europe. Not content with spreading lies and tales, he told the Chancellor of Germany that she should not buy your gas from Russia, that she should buy it from America. This is illogical, how are you going to transport gas from America in ships? The price would be enormous. The cost of gas supplies would go up tenfold. Crazy.

Friday the 13th 2018 should live in infamy for the United States government, and the coalition jets that were involved in this attack. Shame on you all.

This war is nearly over and the Americans are fighting over land that does not belong to them. They want to make sure that the land which is oil rich goes towards their mercenary allies.

This is also an agricultural land over the Furat river which is the Euphrates, that provides sustenance for wheat and other forms of farming.

It’ is all to do with resources. This is despicable.

Tom Duggan Damascus July 14 2018

