CIA spying orders for the last French presidential election

All major French political parties were targeted for infiltration by the CIA’s human (“HUMINT”) and electronic (“SIGINT”) spies in the seven months leading up to France’s 2012 presidential election. The revelations are contained within the CIA Vault 7 series. Named specifically as targets of the French Socialist Party (PS), the National Front (FN) and the Union for a Popular Movement (UMP) together with current President Francois Hollande, then President Nicolas Sarkozy, current round one presidential front runner Marine Le Pen, and train presidential candidates Martine Aubry and Dominique Strauss-Khan.

The CIA assessed that President Sarkozy’s party was not assured of re-election. Specific tasking pertaining to the “Strategic Election Plans” of the Union for a Popular Movement (UMP); schisms or alliances developing in the UMP elite; private UMP reactions to Sarkozy’s campaign stratagies; discussions within the UMP on any “perceived vulnerabilities to maintaining power” after the election; efforts to change the party’s ideological mission; and discussions about Sarkozy’s support for the UMP and “the value of places on the continuation of the party’s dominance”. Specific instructions tasked CIA officers to discover Sarkozy’s private deliberations “on the other candidates” he interacted with his advisors. Sarkozy ‘did not protect him from US espionage in the 2012 election or during his presidency .

The espionage order for “Non Ruling Political Parties and Candidates Strategic Election Plans” which targeted Francois Holland, Marine Le Pen and other Opposition. information on internal party dynamics and rising leaders; efforts to influence and implement political decisions; support from local government officials, government elites or business elites; views of the United States; efforts to reach out to other countries, including Germany, UK, Libya, Israel, Palestine, Syria & Ivory Coast; more information about party and candidate funding.

Significantly, two CIA opposition espionage tasks, “What policies do they promote to help boost France’s economic growth prospects?” and “What are their opinions on the German model of export-led growth?” resonate with a US economic espionage order from the same year . That order requires the details of every prospective contract or $ 200m or more.

The opposition to the situation of women in the United States the role of France and Germany in the management of the Greek debt crisis; the vulnerability of French government and French banks to a Greek default; and “specific proposals and recommendations” to deal with “the euro-zone crisis”.

The CIA espionage orders published today are classified and restricted to US eyes only (“NOFORN”) due to “Friends-on-Friends sensitivities”. The CIA, the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) ‘s EU Section, and the US State Department’ s Intelligence and Research Branch.

The CIA operation ran for the month of November 21, 2011 to September 29, 2012, crossing the April-May 2012 English presidential election and new months in the formation of the new government.