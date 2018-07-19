All Releases
- Press Release (English) – 16 February, 2017
- Press Release (French) – 16 February, 2017
- Document
Press Release (English)
CIA spying orders for the last French presidential election
All major French political parties were targeted for infiltration by the CIA’s human (“HUMINT”) and electronic (“SIGINT”) spies in the seven months leading up to France’s 2012 presidential election. The revelations are contained within the CIA Vault 7 series. Named specifically as targets of the French Socialist Party (PS), the National Front (FN) and the Union for a Popular Movement (UMP) together with current President Francois Hollande, then President Nicolas Sarkozy, current round one presidential front runner Marine Le Pen, and train presidential candidates Martine Aubry and Dominique Strauss-Khan.
The CIA assessed that President Sarkozy’s party was not assured of re-election. Specific tasking pertaining to the “Strategic Election Plans” of the Union for a Popular Movement (UMP); schisms or alliances developing in the UMP elite; private UMP reactions to Sarkozy’s campaign stratagies; discussions within the UMP on any “perceived vulnerabilities to maintaining power” after the election; efforts to change the party’s ideological mission; and discussions about Sarkozy’s support for the UMP and “the value of places on the continuation of the party’s dominance”. Specific instructions tasked CIA officers to discover Sarkozy’s private deliberations “on the other candidates” he interacted with his advisors. Sarkozy ‘did not protect him from US espionage in the 2012 election or during his presidency .
The espionage order for “Non Ruling Political Parties and Candidates Strategic Election Plans” which targeted Francois Holland, Marine Le Pen and other Opposition. information on internal party dynamics and rising leaders; efforts to influence and implement political decisions; support from local government officials, government elites or business elites; views of the United States; efforts to reach out to other countries, including Germany, UK, Libya, Israel, Palestine, Syria & Ivory Coast; more information about party and candidate funding.
Significantly, two CIA opposition espionage tasks, “What policies do they promote to help boost France’s economic growth prospects?” and “What are their opinions on the German model of export-led growth?” resonate with a US economic espionage order from the same year . That order requires the details of every prospective contract or $ 200m or more.
The opposition to the situation of women in the United States the role of France and Germany in the management of the Greek debt crisis; the vulnerability of French government and French banks to a Greek default; and “specific proposals and recommendations” to deal with “the euro-zone crisis”.
The CIA espionage orders published today are classified and restricted to US eyes only (“NOFORN”) due to “Friends-on-Friends sensitivities”. The CIA, the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) ‘s EU Section, and the US State Department’ s Intelligence and Research Branch.
The CIA operation ran for the month of November 21, 2011 to September 29, 2012, crossing the April-May 2012 English presidential election and new months in the formation of the new government.
Press Release (French)
The CIA mission letter for the 2012 French presidential election
The CIA’s human intelligence (HUMINT) and digital (SIGINT) services have attempted to infiltrate all major French political parties in the seven months leading up to the 2012 presidential election. These revelations are contained in three published mission orders. today by WikiLeaks as a backdrop to the upcoming CIA Vault 7 series. Specifically targeted are the PS, the FN, the UMP, Francois Hollande, Nicolas Sarkozy, Marine Le Pen, Martine Aubry and Dominique Strauss-Kahn.
The CIA thought that the UMP was not assured of the re-election of Nicolas Sarkozy. Specific requests were made about his party, including: obtaining the “Strategic Plans for the election” of the UMP, alliances and ruptures in the UMP leadership team, reactions members of the UMP to Nicolas Sarkozy’s campaign strategies, discussions within the UMP about all “what was perceived as a possibility of losing power” after the election, attempts to change the ideological mission of the party and finally the discussions about Sarkozy’s support for the UMP and the “importance he attaches to maintaining party domination”.The fact that Sarkozy himself named himself “Sarkozy the American did not protect him from American espionage during the 2012 elections or his presidency .
The mission order “Strategic electoral plan of the candidates and political parties of the opposition” which targeted François Hollande, Marine Le Pen and other members of the opposition required to obtain the electoral strategies of the opposition parties , to obtain information about the party’s internal dynamics and its emerging leaders, efforts to influence and implement political decisions, the help of senior officials, government figures or businessmen, views on the United States, efforts to reach other countries including Germany, the United Kingdom, Libya, Israel, Palestine, Syria and Côte d’Ivoire, as well as information on financing party and candidate.
Two parts of the mission order: “What policies do they promote to accelerate the economic growth of France” and “What are their opinions on the German model of improvement of the external balance” resonate with the instructions of American espionage of the same year . This request required details on each export contract of $ 200 million or more. The letter of mission asked to determine the attitude of the candidates in front of the European economic crisis, from their position on the crisis of the Greek debt, and the vulnerability of the French State and the banks faced with a Greek default, and “specific proposals and recommendations” on how to deal with the “crisis of
The CIA mission letters published today are classified and reserved for American eyes only (“NOFORN”) because of “friendly sensibilities”. The orders require that the information collected be used to support the activities of the CIA, the European Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) Section, and the US Department of Foreign Affairs Research and Intelligence Section. The Operation lasted for 10 months, from November 21, 2011 to September 29, 2012, notably during the French presidential election in April and May 2012, and several months after the formation of the new government.