The White Helmets project has failed in Syria despite the million dollar funding from a huge number of NATO-member states and Qatar, this shadow state construct has reached the end of the line in Syria, or so it seems.A report in AP today states the following:

Quote:

“U.S. officials say the United States is finalizing plans to evacuate several hundred Syrian civil defense workers and their families from southwest Syria as Russian-backed government forces close in on the area.

Two officials familiar with the plans said Thursday that the U.S., Britain and Canada are spearheading the evacuation that would transport members of the White Helmets group to transit camps in neighboring countries. From there, they will be sent to third countries, including Britain, Germany, the Netherlands and possibly Canada, according to the officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss the matter.

The officials, and a member of the White Helmets who is due to be evacuated from Quneitra province, said the operation appears to be imminent as the Syrian army continues to gain ground in its latest offensive. The White Helmets, who have enjoyed backing from the U.S. and other Western nations for years, are likely to be targeted by Syrian forces as they retake control of the southwest, according to the officials.

The officials said planning for the evacuation has been taking place for some time but accelerated after last week’s NATO summit in Brussels.

“These are hard hours and minutes,” the White Helmets volunteer in Quneitra said, speaking on condition of anonymity for fear for his life. “This is the worst day of my life. I hope they rescue us before it is too late.”

The evacuation is expected to take place from Quneitra, which straddles the frontier with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights and where the civil defense team is trapped. It is the last sliver of land still outside government control in the region.

[…]

The White Helmets are not without controversy. They only operate in opposition-held areas, where government services are almost non-existent and aerial bombings are recurrent. Syrian government supporters accuse them of being politically affiliated with the rebel groups. Russia and the Syrian government have repeatedly accused them of staging chemical attacks in opposition areas, a charge that has never been proven.

They have continued to receive U.S. support even as President Donald Trump presses ahead with his plans to withdraw all American forces from Syria as soon as Islamic State forces are routed.

In June, the State Department freed up a small portion — $6.6 million out of some $200 million — in frozen funding for Syria stabilization programs to keep the White Helmets operating through the end of this year.

In other parts of Syria, where government control has been restored, civil defense volunteers have almost always evacuated to other opposition-controlled areas. It is not clear why this time they will be evacuated out of the country.”

End quote.

It must be presumed that Israel will be instrumental in the evacuation and repatriation of the UK/US assets but it is interesting that the US will not be opening its borders to the regime change advocates and lobbyists. Despite the White Helmet services to US Empire they are apparently persona non grata on American soil and have been diverted to resettle on allied territory.

This shadow state construct has failed – it has failed to finalise regime change, it has failed to make narratives stick, narratives that were designed to criminalise the Syrian government and her allies. Above all, it has failed to win the hearts and minds of the Syrian people, in reality it has succeeded only in allying itself with the heart eaters among the extremist groups it associates with.

Soon the REAL Syrian Civil Defence will reclaim its rightful place in the liberated Syrian territories and resume normal services for the people of Syria who have been rescued by this authentic Syrian volunteer organisation, since it was established by Syrians inside Syria in 1953.

Prepare to meet a White Helmet in a neighbourhood near you very soon, the state intelligence chickens are coming home to roost.

