Israel Officially Announces Itself as a Racial Supremacist Apartheid State

20 Friday Jul 2018

Posted by in human rights

Leave a comment

Tags

, ,

By Robert Inlakesh

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (5:25 A.M)- The Israeli Regime have officially declared their status as “the Jewish State” where only Jewish people have rights to self-determination.

As of a bill passed through the Israeli Knesset yesterday, the “Jewish State of Israel” is a Racial supremacist state, in which minorities and the indigenous Palestinian (non-settler) population have no rights to self determination.

The bill, passed this Thursday, also erased Arabic as a national language in the Israel. Palestinian Arab’s in Israel have never obtained full citizen rights, the bill has established that the current regime, occupying the Holy Land, does not intend to give them this.

The EU, as well as both Jewish and non-Jewish Human Rights Groups, have all condemned the bill, comparing Israel to an “Apartheid State”.

It is now official that “The Jewish State of Israel” only gives the right of self-determination to Jewish people.  According to your ethnicity in Israel, you are either an equal citizen – if you are Jewish – or have no right to self determination – if you aren’t Jewish – amongst the superior class.

source

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s