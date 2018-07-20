Since the beginning of the war, the Syrian people know the Western media have been telling lies about the situation in Syria.

The western media never showed one single film of Syrians showing their support for President Assad. They just played FAKE films, using foreign terrorist groups, killing innocent civilians, which they could blame on the Syrian government.

The reality in Syria was never shown on the BBC, which entered Syria illegally and made films with terrorist groups. Al Jazeera paid people to stand around and then edited the films to make them look as if people were demonstrating against the government.

The war has been going on for 8 years now and the BBC has never interviewed one single Syrian that supports the government. As to this day they have never interviewed anyone except terrorist group that have been funded by the US and British government.

Anyone that has been to Syria knows the truth. The truth always comes out in the end. The BBC and Al Jazeera were the first to incite war in Syria and are both guilty of war crimes.

