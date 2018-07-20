Andrea Kühne

No space. No oxygen. No humane value or dignity. This is the daily process of dehumanization Palestinian workers go through in every morning and at every evening.

The average number of hours a Palestinian worker spends to cross one of certain checkpoints is 4 hours. A Palestinian worker who has to cross Qalandia checkpoint, for instance, might spend less than one hour a day with his family.

These human cages exist on internationally recognised Palestinian soil. –What has been happening in Palestine is the biggest and longest running ethnic cleansing in the history of the world. Israeli occupation forces have killed 2This is how the only democracy in middle east functions daily…..



Occupying new lands by displacing forcefully those who have lived there for thousands of years . Israeli forces beat up Palestinians whose homes are being destroyed by Israeli bulldozers..Evicting Palestinians from their land to expand an exclusive colony of illegal settlers.This is absolutely cruel and no humanity by any standards.

No justice….No peace. Remember no walls will save you from the wrath of these innocent n helpless #Palestinians Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and the besieged Gaza Strip since US President Donald J. Trump’s decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s undivided capital in December 2017. An established country like Israel can return to its foundations and admit to its birth defects: Zionism was and is an ultranationalist movement, tainted by racism, cruel, discriminatory, oppressive and disinheriting” Israel is a place where conventional morality has been replaced by a theocratically and culturally driven sense of entitlement which has meant that anything goes when it comes to the treatment of inferior Christian and Muslim Arabs.

It also means that the United States is being played for a patsy by people who believe themselves to be superior in every way to Americans. Israel is an illegitimate state based on Zionism, an imperialist, racist ideology, specifically consisting of euro settler colonialism and ethnic cleansing of native groups such as Palestinians and Bedouins and was founded on terrorism as the the first terrorist attack in modern history was carried by the Irgun forces on the King David Hotel in Jerusalem True justice would also require the imposition of similar U.S. sanctions against Israel for instigating the repeated bombing of Damascus airport and the colonisation of Palestinian land



The Gaza blockade is illegal– and so is the use of force to maintain it

https://mondoweiss.net/2018/07/blockade-illegal-maintain/