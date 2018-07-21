Drone footage captures massive evacuation of militants in Al-Quneitra

BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 P.M.) – On Friday, the massive evacuation process to move the rebel forces and their family members from the Al-Quneitra Governorate to northern Syria began inside the town of Umm Batna.

More than 55 government provided buses arrived in the Umm Batna area, yesterday, to transport thousands of rebels and their family members to the Idlib Governorate, a military communique read.

Following this large-scale evacuation, a second batch of militants and their family members were transported from southwest Syria to the northern province of Idlib on Saturday.

Drone footage of this massive evacuation from southwest Syria was captured by Hezbollah’s media wing:

Another large-scale evacuation is expected to take place on Sunday, as the government looks to take full control of this province in the coming days.

