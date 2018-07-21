Drone footage captures massive evacuation of militants in Al-Quneitra

21 Saturday Jul 2018

Posted by in Syrian news

Leave a comment

Tags

, , , , , ,

By Leith Aboufadel

BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 P.M.) – On Friday, the massive evacuation process to move the rebel forces and their family members from the Al-Quneitra Governorate to northern Syria began inside the town of Umm Batna.

More than 55 government provided buses arrived in the Umm Batna area, yesterday, to transport thousands of rebels and their family members to the Idlib Governorate, a military communique read.

Following this large-scale evacuation, a second batch of militants and their family members were transported from southwest Syria to the northern province of Idlib on Saturday.

Drone footage of this massive evacuation from southwest Syria was captured by Hezbollah’s media wing:

Drone footage captures massive evacuation of militants in Al-Quneitra

Another large-scale evacuation is expected to take place on Sunday, as the government looks to take full control of this province in the coming days.

see more

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s