Israel allegedly evacuates 800 White Helmets from southwest Syria: Bild

22 Sunday Jul 2018

Posted by in war crimes

Leave a comment

Tags

, , , ,

by Leith Aboufadel

BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:30 A.M.) – Israel allegedly evacuated 800 White Helmets personnel from southwest Syria this weekend, the German publication Bild reported this evening.

Citing one of their field correspondents in the occupied Golan Heights, Israel evacuated the 800 White Helmets personnel to Jordan, where they will later be transported to Great Britain, Canada, and Germany.

The evacuation allegedly began at 9:30 P.M. (local time) on Saturday evening, when the United Nations helped the White Helmets personnel cross safely into the occupied Golan Heights.

According to Bild, the evacuation was negotiated between the United States, Russia, and the Syrian government.

It is not exactly clear why the White Helmets chose to be evacuated through Israel, as several militants and their families are currently being transported from the Al-Quneitra Governorate to the Idlib province.

The White Helmets organisation has not issued any statement as of yet to corroborate this report.

source

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s