by Vanessa Beeley

1. Israeli Offence Forces will murder a Palestinian child without conscience but they will engage in a “humanitarian effort” at request of UN, US, UK, EU when it comes to rescuing #WhiteHelmets.

2. While Syrian children, elderlly and REAL civilians are left to die at the border, the IOF offer to expedite #WhiteHelmets to Jordan. From there they will be sent to UK, France, Germany and Canada.

“The Jordanian government, which has consistently refused to accept Syrian refugees in recent years, said an exception was made in this case as the United Kingdom, Canada and Germany agreed to take the 800 White Helmet rescuers and their families. The Syrian refugees are scheduled to resettle in those three countries by the end of October, according to Petra.” ~ Times of Israel.