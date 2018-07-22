by Vanessa Beeley
1. Israeli Offence Forces will murder a Palestinian child without conscience but they will engage in a “humanitarian effort” at request of UN, US, UK, EU when it comes to rescuing #WhiteHelmets.
2. While Syrian children, elderlly and REAL civilians are left to die at the border, the IOF offer to expedite #WhiteHelmets to Jordan. From there they will be sent to UK, France, Germany and Canada.
“The Jordanian government, which has consistently refused to accept Syrian refugees in recent years, said an exception was made in this case as the United Kingdom, Canada and Germany agreed to take the 800 White Helmet rescuers and their families. The Syrian refugees are scheduled to resettle in those three countries by the end of October, according to Petra.” ~ Times of Israel.
3. In this photo, a Nusra Front (or equivalent rebrand) can be seen in the background of a publicity posed image of WhiteHelmet – jacket lettering in English, of course, to make sure the marketing campaign has wings in the West.
4. Has any MP, media outlet verified that these White Helmets, soon to be arriving in UK, are not associated with terrorist organisations or have not participated in the dismembering or execution of civilians or POWs?
Article on that issue here: https://21stcenturywire.com/…/white-helmets-severed-heads-…/
5. Who will house these terrorist auxiliaries? The MPs, the BBC? Will they be given an honorary OBE?
6. Anyone who still thinks this is a genuine “humanitarian” NGO working for the Syrian people needs their head examined. They are as much a part of the Zionist project and the US Coalition regime change project as their handlers and financiers.
WAKE UP BRITAIN.