Serbia has sold 425 weapons called Coyota and Zastava M21, in Cameroon between 2014 and 2016, these weapons being bought for him to fight Boko Haram.

Following a video of executions in Cameroon featuring soldiers using weapons produced by Serbia, Amnesty International urged Serbia to stop arms exports in the country.

Amnesty International told the Balkan Investigative Reporting Network (BIRN) that Cameroon has used Serbian weapons in a pattern of “systematic violations of human rights” and has called on Serbia to suspend the export of arms to the African state.

“Given the credible evidence of the Zastava M21 arms used by Cameroon soldiers to carry out the terrible extrajudicial executions of two women and two young children, Serbia – a major supplier of small arms in Cameroon, should suspend supplies further, “Patrick Wilcken, a gun control researcher at Amnesty International, said.

“This is not the first time Amnesty International has documented human rights abuses by the Cameroon forces using small Serbian weapons. Rather, it reflects a pattern of systematic violations, “added Wilcken.

The comment came after Amnesty and Bellingcat claimed to have verified that the first gun in the video of the execution of women and children accused of belonging to the outlawed Islamic group Boko Haram was a Zastava M21 made by Serbia.

The weapon is produced at the state-owned Zastava arms factory in the central city of Kragujevac.

The Ministry of Trade of Serbia, which issues arms export licenses and the Ministry of Defense, did not answer BIRN’s arms sales question in Cameroon until the time of publication.

According to data from the UN Arms Trade Treaty, Cameroon has been one of the largest beneficiaries of Serbian weapons since 2013.

BIRN reported in September last year that in some Twitter posts had captured the images of the Serbian Coyote machine gun, in Cameroon and Nigeria, apparently captured by Boko Haram fighters.

On July 12, Amnesty reported that an investigation had “collected credible evidence that Cameroon soldiers were described in a video that carried out the terrible extrajudicial executions of two women and two young children.”

Issa Tchiroma Bakary, Cameroon Communications Minister, dismissed this video as a false news, but said the authorities would conduct an investigation.

“Although we have shown that this is false, the head of state has instructed the Ministry of Defense to open a thorough investigation in which no stone should be left unmoved,” Bakari was quoted as saying.

Amnesty, however, stated that “both weapons and camouflage uniforms in the video are indicative of the Cameroon Army and display models match a number of possible units, including regular infantry and the Rapid Battalion (BIR) forces Cameroonian army “.

Paul Biya, who has been President of Cameroon for 36 years, is facing charges of brutal human rights abuses.

On July 13, the Associated Press reported that Biya is one of Africa’s longest serving leaders and that it oversees an African country facing an Anglo-African separatist movement and the threat of Boko Haram extremists crossing the border from Nigeria.