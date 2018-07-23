USA sends the terrorists and calls them White Helmets.
USA arms the terrorists and calls them freedom fighters.
USA commits massacres and calls them salvation.
USA invades countries and calls it liberation.
So many are dying because of the American lying.
Enough!
Willow Bell said:
Stop this obsession with President Trump please. You are tiresome and incorrect, you had all those years to condemn the mad black bomber but did not dare to, probably cos he was black. This was his show along with his puppet masters the Tories and the Clintons.
PresidentTrump has definite plans but this struggle is not part of them.
