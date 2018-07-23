Tags
al qaeda, Al Qaeda White Helmets, Al-Nusra, Benjamin Netanyahu, FSA, ISIS, Israel, syria, UK
This is a member of the white Helmets he’s holding aloft the head of a Palestinian child he’s just beheaded ,these people are coming to live in the West have granted asylum in the West and Israel, after Israel let them through, as the Syrian Army with Russian and Syrian Air Force advancing, I suppose the west call them peaceful protesters which they are not they’re an Al-Qaeda affiliates.
friendsofsyria said:
Reblogged this on Crimes Against Humanity.
LikeLike