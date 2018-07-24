Troops of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) found a field hospital and a medicine depot, which had belonged to militants in the village of Nabaa al-Sakhar in southern Syria, according to the state-run news agency SANA.

The facilities, which are located in about 16km southeast of the city of Quneitra, included “operating rooms, laboratory, medical equipment and a cache containing large amounts of medicines, some of which are made in Israel and Jordan”.

According to the SANA, militants the field hospital was lcoated in one of the schools in Nabaa al-Sakhar.