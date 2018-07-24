Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has revealed that US President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have reportedly asked Israel to evacuate the members of the Western-backed White Helmets from Syria.

Netanyahu said in a video address on Sunday…

“President Trump and also Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau, as well as others, requested us to help take out from Syria hundreds of White Helmets members.”

Netanyahu described the White Helmets, who have been accused of cooperating with terrorists and faking chemical attacks, as “people who saved lives.”

Netanyahu further noted that the members of jihadist group were “under life-threatening danger… I therefore authorized for them to be transferred through Israel to other countries as an important humanitarian measure.”

On Saturday Israel evacuated several hundred White Helmet staff and their families from the Golan Heights region in southern Syria to Jordan. The initial plan reportedly involved the evacuation of 800 people, but the Jordanian authorities later said that only 422 made it into the country.

Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman, Emmanuel Nahshon, wrote on Twitter that Israel carried out the operation “upon request of the US, Canada and European states.”

The Syrian Foreign Ministry has condemned the evacuation of the White Helmets personnel from the country, calling it a “criminal operation” by “Israel and its tools.”

“The operation carried out by Israel and its subordinates is criminal, it revealed the true nature of the so-called White Helmets, Syria warned about its danger,” the ministry’s spokesperson told the SANA state news agency.

The ministry added that the support of the evacuation by the US, the UK, Jordan, Germany and Canada attests to the fact that these countries “back terrorists in Syria.”

On July 22, Israel announced that it had started the transfer of members of the White Helmets, an NGO accused by Damascus and Moscow of aiding terrorists, from Syria, citing concern for their lives.

Washington welcomed the White Helmets’ evacuation from Syria, calling them ‎”brave volunteers, who have saved thousands of lives.”

The White Helmets, also called the Syrian Civil Defence, is a non-governmental organization founded in 2013, stating the rescue of civilians in war zones as its fundamental aim. However, the Syrian government accuses the White Helmets of ties with jihadists as well as disseminating Western-sponsored propaganda. Russia, in turn, has repeatedly accused the NGO of faking “rescue operations” and staging false flag attacks by Moscow and Damascus.

Meanwhile, German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer announced that the country is ready to take in at least eight members of the controversial group, along with their families. “I have decided that Germany will accept eight members of the Syrian opposition civil rescue service [known as] the White Helmets as well as their families and will grant them protection,”Seehofer told Bild on Sunday.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas also confirmed Berlin’s intention to take in the White Helmets but did not quantify the planned intake. Citing Maas, Bild then reported that the total number of the controversial ‘civil defence activists’ and their family members accepted by Germany could reach 50.

The report explained that German law allows accelerated admission of foreign nationals “on the grounds of international law or urgent humanitarian reasons.” Seehofer has already issued residency permits to those individuals who Germany plans to take in, the media said, meaning that they would not need to apply for asylum upon their arrival on German soil.

