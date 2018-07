The Israeli Occupying Forces “IOF” arrested at nearly 2:00 am this morning the writer and political analyst Lama Khater 42 years old, after raiding her house in Hebron.

Lama a wife and a mother of 5 she is a prominent Palestinian writer who writes for many websites and several news papers.

Israel is determined to stop the truth getting out from Palestine by now arresting anyone that criticises Israel for its Crimes Against Humanity.