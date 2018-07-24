The new regime in the Ukraine is the European version of what the US attempted in Syria

Having supplied the Kiev regime already with $1 billion, Washington has now released some $200 million more in military aid.

The action comes on the heels of a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Helsinki on Monday, wherein the American declared that it was a starting point to improved relations.

The Ukraine found itself in a position to receive those funds by enacting legislation to further its cooperation with NATO, as RT reports:

The sum, earmarked for “security assistance,” was allocated months ago, but was kept on hold pending “a series of defense reforms” the US demanded of Kiev. On Friday, the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington announced that the funds have been released – which was soon confirmed to CNN by Major Sheryll Klinkel, a Pentagon spokeswoman.

Citing another unnamed Pentagon official, CNN reported that the funding will be used for training, counter-artillery radars, high mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicles (“Humvees”), night vision goggles, as well as communications and medical equipment.

Kiev qualified for the funding by passing a new national security law in early July. Full implementation of the law will “further deepen Ukraine’s Western integration,” State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said.

In Pentagon terms, the law “provides a legislative framework for aligning Ukraine’s national security architecture with Euro-Atlantic principles” and is a major step towards Ukraine reaching “NATO interoperability.”

Washington has provided Ukraine with more than $1 billion in “security assistance” funds since February 2014, when US-backed nationalists overthrew the elected government in Kiev. The new government faced dissent in the eastern provinces of Donetsk and Lugansk, on which it cracked down using the military and “volunteer battalions” that often sported the Nazi insignia. Another Ukrainian region, Crimea, chose to split from the country altogether.

Crimea voted to rejoin Russia in March 2014. Washington has sided with Kiev in refusing to recognize the referendum and accusing Moscow of occupation and “annexation” of the peninsula. Government officials in Kiev and a US pundit have even called for bombing the bridge connecting Crimea to the rest of Russia, which opened in May.

Kiev continues to be a tool of NATO aggression and extension up to the borders of Russia, funded and supported by Washington, D.C., both politically and militarily. It demonstrates that the new regime in the Ukraine is the European version of what the US attempted in Syria, only in Syria the government was strong enough to hold its own and drive back American backed deviants and terrorists. But in the Ukraine, there’s a certain amount of Russophobia which hindered any assistance from its Russian neighbour to provide the same assistance that was rendered to Syria, after a time. The American backed colour revolution succeeded and the Ukraine politically behaves as an American vassal state, based on the petty prejudices and a perception of ‘American greatness’.

source