Jordan has taken 800 Syrian White Helmets personnel and families from Israel and will transfer them to the UK, Canada and Germany. This is what the Jordanian government said in a statement on Sunday.

Earlier, Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon said that Tel-Aviv has evacuated members of White Helmets and their families from Syria at the request of the US, Canada and the EU.

The people were reportedly evacuated from the war zone due to an ‘immediate threat to their lives’.Radio Sputnik discussed the evacuation of the White Helmets and their families from Syria with Vanessa Beeley, an independent investigative journalist who specialises on the Middle East and Syria in particular.

