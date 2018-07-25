Sweida, SANA 25 July — A number of citizens were martyred and others were injured on Wednesday in a terrorist suicide bombing in Sweida city.

SANA reporter in Sweida said that a terrorist suicide bomber blew himself up in the area of al-Souq in Sweida city, as a number of citizens were martyred and others were injured.

The reporter added that the competent authorities hunted down two terrorist suicide bombers and killed them before they were able to blew themselves up.

The reporter said that later the competent authorities killed one of Daesh (ISIS) terrorists in the area of al-Maslakh in the city.

On the other hand and in parallel with the terrorist suicide bombing in Sweida city, Daesh terrorists launched terrorist attacks on the villages of al-Matouneh to the north of Sweida city, Douma, Tima and al-Shabaki in the northeastern countryside of the province.

The reporter said that army units confronted a terrorist attack launched by Daesh terrorists and killed a large number of them meanwhile the locals of Douma village managed to kill four of Daesh terrorists.

The reporter added that the simultaneous terrorist attacks in Sweida city and its northeastern countryside aim at alleviating the military pressure by the Syrian Arab Army on the remnants of Daesh terrorist organization which is facing its inevitable end in Daraa western countryside.

The attacks also come in completion of the Israeli enemy’s attempts to hinder the process of eliminating Daesh terrorist organization in the southern region.

— H. Zain/ R. Jazaeri

