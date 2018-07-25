Damascus, SANA- The United Nations Resident Coordinator in Syria Ali al-Zaatari denounced the terrorist attacks that took place in Sweida province and caused dozens of civilian causalities.

In a statement on Wednesday, al-Zaatari reaffirmed the UN firm stance and its demands to protect civilians, infrastructure and keep civilians away from the impacts of war wherever they were.

A number of civilians were killed and others were injured on Wednesday morning in terrorist attacks on the city of Sweida synchronizing with terrorist attacks on a number of villages in eastern and northern rural areas.

