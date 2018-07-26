Mural to Ahed Tamimi 26 Thursday Jul 2018 Posted by friendsofsyria in news ≈ Leave a comment TagsAhed Tamimi, Bethlehem, Palestine A mural of Ahed Tamimi recently drawn on the apartheid wall in Bethlehem. Rate this:Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related