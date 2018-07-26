Death toll in Sweidaa rises to 220 civilians following ISIS terrorist attacks

The death toll has risen to 220 after a series of coordinated attacks by the terrorist group (ISIS). The attacks also left 180 people injured in the Sweida governorate. The jihadist terrorist group claimed responsibility for the wave of attacks. Meanwhile, Syrian army units launched accurate operations against ISIS terrorists killing dozens of them and purging all areas they entered of their presence.

A.I