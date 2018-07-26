Tags
Death toll in Sweidaa rises to 220 civilians following ISIS terrorist attacks
The death toll has risen to 220 after a series of coordinated attacks by the terrorist group (ISIS). The attacks also left 180 people injured in the Sweida governorate. The jihadist terrorist group claimed responsibility for the wave of attacks. Meanwhile, Syrian army units launched accurate operations against ISIS terrorists killing dozens of them and purging all areas they entered of their presence.
A.I
Willow Bell said:
How did that happen? Sweida was fine last year, my friend’s sister lives there and he visited her last year, he lives in Beirut and is Druzes.
LikeLike
friendsofsyria said:
Suicide bombers, killed 220. I have a friend in Sweida too, who is also a Druze. He lost 5 friends in this attack. ISIS hate the Druze, then again they hate everyone.
LikeLike