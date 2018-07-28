14 Year Old Child Killed by Israeli Sniper: 3 Murdered and 100+ injured in Gaza Demonstrations

28 Saturday Jul 2018

by Robert Inlakesh

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (6:45 A.M)- Three Palestinians, including a 14 year old boy were killed yesterday, by Israeli Sniper fire, during demonstrations along the separation fence between Israel and the Illegally blockaded Gaza Strip, 100+ Palestinians were also injured.

The three Palestinians killed were participating in demonstrations along the Israeli Regimes separation fence yesterday. The Gaza Health Ministry identified the two killed as fourteen year old, Majdi al-Sattari, and Ghazi Mohammed Abu Mustapha, 43 years old. Both of the protestors were murdered by bullet wounds to the head. Journalist, paramedics, women and children were amongst the 100+ injured. The following day, 17 year old, Fathi al-Hams died of his sustained bullet wounds, inflicted by bullets fired from the gun of an Israeli Sniper.

Al-Masdar News | AMN Majdi al-Sattari’s father, mourning over the body of his murdered child.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, 154 Gazans have been murdered by Israeli Sniper fire, since the 30th of March, including 20 children. A further 17,000 Palestinians have been injured during protests, by the Israeli Militaries usage of violence, 400 of which are still under intensive care for serious injuries.

