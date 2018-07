The faces of the women from Swaida, Syria taken captive by ISIS during their recent rampage and massacre. After surviving over 7 years of war…I have no words strong enough, only feelings I’m sure you all share.

Do not ever give up fighting for Syria’s cause.

These are our dear sisters in humanity and they’re in the hands of monsters who went out from a US illegally held area to do their evil work.

Janice Kortkamp