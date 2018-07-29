Tags
Ahed Tamimi, art is a crime, Benjamin Netanyahu, Israelis, Italian artist arrested, Palestinians
Italian artists painting a mural of Ahed Tamimi were arrested/kidnapped by israeli occupation forces today. Art is a crime in apartheid israel!
29 Sunday Jul 2018
war criminals
