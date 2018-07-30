A local source from the village of al-Shatada al-Suwaydaa 24 said that the organization had started negotiations with its abducted civilians, women and children, on Friday 27-7-2018.

The source said that the organization sent on Friday pictures of fourteen kidnapped women, all from the village “network” attacked by the organization at dawn on Wednesday 25/7-2018, and told their relatives in several contacts that he wants to negotiate them.

Adding that the organization demanded the first contact with prisoners of the Syrian government has not been identified until the moment, in return for the release of his abductors, who sent pictures of fourteen of them only, without explaining the fate of the rest.