A local source from the village of al-Shatada al-Suwaydaa 24 said that the organization had started negotiations with its abducted civilians, women and children, on Friday 27-7-2018.
The source said that the organization sent on Friday pictures of fourteen kidnapped women, all from the village “network” attacked by the organization at dawn on Wednesday 25/7-2018, and told their relatives in several contacts that he wants to negotiate them.
Adding that the organization demanded the first contact with prisoners of the Syrian government has not been identified until the moment, in return for the release of his abductors, who sent pictures of fourteen of them only, without explaining the fate of the rest.
He added that the number of the missing persons is more than 30, including 20 women between the ages of 18 and 60, in addition to sixteen male and female children. However, the organization has not yet revealed the fate of the children and the total number of abductees. Just.
On Friday, local factions found the bodies of two female women during the combing of the outskirts of the village. One of them was shot in the head, the other was elderly and died of inability to walk. Four women were also hiding in one of the caves.
It is noteworthy that the organization of the classified on the list of international terrorism stormed the village of “network” in eastern Swaida three days ago, in conjunction with large-scale attacks on villages in the region, and committed the largest massacre in the net against sixty-three civilians, mostly children and women, as well as the kidnapping of dozens.”
Special Swaida 24