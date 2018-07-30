Notorious globalist billionaire George Soros’ group Best For Britain has been slapped with a fine by the Electoral Commission for operating illegally during the Brexit campaign.

The anti-Brexit group, once fronted by Gina Miller, was given two separate fines, totalling £1,250 for, ‘failing to return an impermissible donation and to deliver an accurate spending return for the 2017 General Election.’

Harry Cole ✔@MrHarryCole Last week @BestForBritain blasted Vote Leave for an incorrect spending return, saying: “it is time for them to admit the campaign was dodgy. They need to apologise.” Today Best for Britain have been fined by the Electoral Commission for an incorrect spending return in 2017. 1,452

902 people are talking about this Twitter Ads info and privacy

Mainstream Network reports: Such a small monetary sum will prove no issue to Best For Britain chairman Malloch Brown, who is worth an estimated £1.5 billion, and Soros, who once profited to the tune of £1 billion betting against British markets during an economic downturn.

It will however call into question the legitimacy of a party who were very keen to call for a second referendum on the basis similar fines were handed to pro-Brexit groups in May.

A spokesperson for the group said: “The Brexit campaigns cheated. This is a fact. Brexit was voted through on a tiny majority by a campaign that broke the rules. The people need their final say on Brexit in a fair vote.

“The Electoral Commission has fined the official Vote Leave campaign as well as Arron Banks’ Leave.EU campaign for breaking referendum campaigning rules. The referendum was not won fairly, and it’s another reason to demand a people’s vote – one that’s run fairly.”

Best for who?

The group became national news back in late February when Soros invited a raft of millionaires and billionaires into a plush central London house to discuss overturning the referendum result.

The anti-democrats have argued ever since that both sides of the Brexit debate should welcome a second poll in less than three years to finally settle the question of Britain’s membership of the EU and said that the issue was diverting time and energy from other political concerns.

“Give us a straight choice between your deal on the best terms you can get or decide to stay in now we see the costs of leaving,” said Mark Malloch Brown, the group’s chairman, at an event in London this summer.

“The people instructed the government to negotiate a withdrawal from the EU, now the government owes people an answer: what terms have you got, are we going to be worse or better off?”

Best for Britain said a referendum could be held in early 2019 and the EU would allow Britain to have a second referendum as late as February or March.

‘Need for transparency’

A spokesperson for the Electoral Commission said:

“The reporting requirements are clear, so it is always disappointing when parties or campaigners fail to report, report late or inaccurately. It’s vital that voters are given an opportunity to see accurate and full reportable data on what parties spend money on in order to influence them at elections and referendums. This provides transparency in the political finance system and is open for anyone to scrutinise. The Commission will continue to enforce these requirements on all parties and campaigners to ensure voters have the information they need.”

source