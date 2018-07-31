Damascus, SANA-The competent authorities on Tuesday found weapons and ammunition, some of which are Israeli-made, left behind by terrorists in the towns of Babila, Yalda and Beit Sahem.

SANA reporter in southern Damascus said that while combing the towns of Babila, Yalda and Beit Sahem which have been liberated from terrorism, an engineering unit found an amount of varied ammunition, mortar shells, weapons and Israeli-made grenades, in addition to tens of explosive devices left behind by the terrorist organizations.

A field commander said that the weapons included Israeli-made bombs and homemade bombs, as well as varied mortar shells and RPG launchers along with their shells.

The reporter added that a number of mines were also found, in addition to explosive devices and ammunition caches, machineguns, rifles and chemical substances that are used in making explosive devices, in addition to a number of the telecommunication devices.

Army units in cooperation with the competent authorities continue to comb the towns and villages to completely secure them paving the way for the return of the locals to their homes in parallel with the return of the state institutions to them after liberating them from terrorism.

R. Jazaeri/Ghossoun

